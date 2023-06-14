Auto insurance rate hikes likely for Michigan drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association is increasing.

That means Michigan drivers will likely pay more for car insurance very soon.

Last year, Michigan drivers received a $400 refund from the association for each insured vehicle. But the surplus that made the refunds possible has now dried up and the association is projecting a deficit.

Beginning July 1, Michigan drivers will pay more into the fund. Drivers who selected unlimited personal injury protection will pay 42% more while those who previously paid nothing will be charged $48.

Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association attributes the deficit to several factors, including smaller than expected investment returns on the stock market.

The association reimburses auto insurance companies for claims that exceed $600,000 in Michigan. The fund with several billion dollars provides unlimited health care for people who sustain major injuries in crashes.