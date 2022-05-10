Bavarian Inn Lodge supports bills to allow swim-up bars in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan would become the 25th state to allow swim-up bars that serve alcohol under a pair of bills pending in the Legislature.
The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is among the tourist destinations that supports the plan.
Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township said Michigan's tourism industry works at a disadvantage because other Midwestern states allow swim-up bars.
“Safely accommodating swim-up bars will add to our economy and fill a void in our tourism industry that currently drives people to hotels and attractions in other states,” Wakeman said. “There is a lot of potential for resorts in Michigan to offer swim-up bars in a safe, controlled environment.”
Michael Zehnder, general manager at the Bavarian Inn Lodge, said Ohio and Wisconsin have a competitive advantage in attracting tourists because they already allow swim-up bars.
“These attractions are just that – tourist destinations that help the industry," he said. "They’re sought after, considered relaxing to most, and elevate a guest’s experience.”
House Bills 5983 and 5984, which are sponsored by Wakeman and Democrat State Rep. John Cherry of Flint, would require swim-up bars to serve beverages in non-breakable containers, provide lifeguards and enhance pool filtration.
Zehnder believes the hospitality industry can handle the health and safety requirements included in the bills.
“We can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our adult guests if permitted,” he said.
Both bills passed the Michigan House on Tuesday and now advance to the Senate for further consideration. If approved there, they would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.