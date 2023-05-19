Beloved Mackinac Bridge toll collector retiring this weekend

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - Pat Rickley only gets to see travelers crossing the Mackinac Bridge for about 10 seconds, but he tries to make the most of it.
That's the amount of time it takes him to collect their toll and send them on their way.
Rickley has been a smiling face and ambassador in Northern Michigan for just under 30 years. He's planning to collect his final toll and retire from the Mackinac Bridge Authority on Saturday.
Rickley leaves with thousands of acquaintances and people he's kept in touch with from the Mackinac Bridge toll booths over the years.
He tries to make eye contact with every driver who passes through his lane and mention something he notices about their vehicle, such as where their license plate is from or what they have in their vehicle.
Most people seem appreciative of Rickley's attempts to make a connection during the mundane process of paying tolls.
"Generally, they're just happy there's a positive person in their face," he said. "I get to meet so many different people, see so many different personalities. It's been a good time."
Some people are generally annoyed about paying a toll or the brief delay that the process adds to their trip.
"Not too many are really angry," Rickley said. "Some think it's my fault because I'm holding them up."
Rickley can process eight or nine vehicles per minute, including time for small talk. He holds the Mackinac Bridge record for processing 489 vehicles in one hour.
Rickley is a native of St. Ignace, where he grew up in a family of eight on Chain Lake. He remembers jumping on trains for a ride into town with his siblings when they were children.
Rickley graduated from St. Ignace LaSalle High School and joined the U.S. Army as part of the artillery unit in the 1st Infantry Division. He spent time stationed in Kansas and Alaska over four years before joining the reserves for four more years.
After returning home, Rickley worked a wide variety of construction jobs and as a commercial fishermen before entering the Mackinac Bridge toll booths for the first time.
Rickley spent two years as a bridge patrol officer, escorting hazardous material and high-profile vehicles during high wind events. The rest of his career with the Mackinac Bridge has come in a toll booth.
Rickley said many days collecting tolls seem like the movie "Groundhog Day" -- the same predictable process over and over. But some days and some encounters with drivers stand out -- although, Rickley doesn't want to repeat them to avoid copycats.
"They do what they think is funny and they think everyone else thinks it's funny, too," he said. "You just see a lot of things."
During his career, Rickley has helped police catch intoxicated drivers, helped extinguish camper fires and helped travelers fix broken down vehicles after his shift ended. He's even covered some tolls out of his own pocket when travelers didn't have enough money.
One of his most memorable interactions came with a man who was obviously sad over losing his spouse. Rickley reached out, took the man's hand and talked with him until he was ready to proceed with his trip.
"I look into everybody's eyes," Rickley said. "I get just as much energy as I give them."
One of his favorite shifts is the evenings, when the sun is setting. Rickley is fond of pointing to the horizon and telling travelers, "Enjoy your $4 sunset."
In retirement, Rickley is looking forward to catching up on time he lost with family while working night shifts at the bridge. He's excited to attend soccer, skating and gymnastics events for his grandchildren.
Rickley plans to stay in the St. Ignace area and continue is morning ritual of walking the St. Ignace boardwalk.
"St. Ignace is a beautiful area," he said. "I still live in one of the most beautiful places."