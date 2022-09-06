 Skip to main content
Biden planning to visit North American International Auto Show in Detroit

  • Updated
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden plans to visit Michigan next week.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Detroit on Sept. 14 to visit the North American International Auto Show.

The president, who is a self-proclaimed car guy, expects to highlight the electric vehicle manufacturing boom in America. Biden will be the first sitting president to visit the auto show since then-President Obama in 2016.

The North American International Auto Show runs from Sept. 14 to 25 at the Huntington Place in downtown Detroit.

The annual Detroit auto show retooled and changed its schedule this year. Instead of a two-week run during the winter, the event now takes place during the fall and includes some outdoor activities.

Automakers use the show to unveil new models for the upcoming year.

