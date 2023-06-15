Bill advances to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers are once again trying to pass legislation allowing for the sale of alcoholic beverages at collegiate sporting events.
Last year a similar bill did not reach a vote before the session ended, but this week the new bipartisan bill advanced to the Senate for a vote.
Right now, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University are two of just three schools in the Big Ten where alcohol cannot not be sold inside their stadiums. This new bill looks to change that.
Under the legislation, Michigan universities would be able to sell alcoholic beverages at all football, basketball and hockey stadiums beginning an hour before the game starts. Like professional sporting events, universities would also have to end sales 30 minutes before the game ends.
Lawmakers say the bill would actually help to reduce binge drinking. They point to data from Ohio State University to back that up. According to The Lantern, Ohio State saw a 65% decrease in alcohol-related incidents on game day when the Buckeyes allowed alcohol sales in 2017.
Researchers at Iowa University also found a decrease in alcohol related EMS calls, writing in the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine that spectators may have consumed less alcohol before the game knowing that they could purchase it inside.
They added that long lines and a two-drink limit may have also deterred fans from excessive drinking.
Currently, schools can sell alcohol inside college stadiums, but they are limited to just 12 events per year and have to apply for a new license for each game.
Central Michigan University says they only ended up applying for six licenses last year. They add that the new legislation would not change much, just expand the number of events and prevent them from having to apply for every game.
Saginaw Valley State University and Northwood University could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The bill has a long way to go before it become a law, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated she would sign it fit it reaches her desk.