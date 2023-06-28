 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Bill to make cocktails to-go permanent heads to Gov. Whitmer's desk

  • Updated
  • 0
Mojito alcohol

Photo of a mojito. 

 Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House of Representatives passed legislation Wednesday to allow cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars permanently.

The legislation heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desk for approval.

The bill eliminates the Jan. 1, 2026, deadline on the current temporary cocktails to-go statute. This will allow any on-premises licensee, including manufacturers, to sell cocktails to-go. On-premise retail licensees may deliver using employees or third-party agents, while manufacturers may only deliver using employees.

“Michiganders are one step closer to enjoying their favorite cocktails to-go on a permanent basis,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS). “Cocktails to-go have become a regular part of takeout dining for adult consumers and a stable source of revenue for hospitality businesses. With continued economic challenges like staffing shortages, supply chain issues and record-high inflation, it just makes sense to make this consumer- and business-friendly measure permanent. We urge Governor Whitmer to sign this measure in support of Michigan’s businesses and consumers.”

22 states and Washington D.C. have enacted laws to permanently allow cocktails to go. 11 other states have temporarily allowed cocktails to-go.

The distilled spirits industry says that cocktails to-go are intended for home consumption. 

The concept of selling cocktails to go came from a COVID-19 pandemic measures in 2020 to help boost sales for Michigan bars and restaurants while they were closed to in-person customers.

