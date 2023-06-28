Bill to make cocktails to-go permanent heads to Gov. Whitmer's desk

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House of Representatives passed legislation Wednesday to allow cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars permanently.
The legislation heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desk for approval.
The bill eliminates the Jan. 1, 2026, deadline on the current temporary cocktails to-go statute. This will allow any on-premises licensee, including manufacturers, to sell cocktails to-go. On-premise retail licensees may deliver using employees or third-party agents, while manufacturers may only deliver using employees.
“Michiganders are one step closer to enjoying their favorite cocktails to-go on a permanent basis,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS). “Cocktails to-go have become a regular part of takeout dining for adult consumers and a stable source of revenue for hospitality businesses. With continued economic challenges like staffing shortages, supply chain issues and record-high inflation, it just makes sense to make this consumer- and business-friendly measure permanent. We urge Governor Whitmer to sign this measure in support of Michigan’s businesses and consumers.”
22 states and Washington D.C. have enacted laws to permanently allow cocktails to go. 11 other states have temporarily allowed cocktails to-go.
The distilled spirits industry says that cocktails to-go are intended for home consumption.
The concept of selling cocktails to go came from a COVID-19 pandemic measures in 2020 to help boost sales for Michigan bars and restaurants while they were closed to in-person customers.