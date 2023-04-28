Bill would prohibit balloon releases in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A balloon release is a popular way for many Michiganders to memorialize a loved one or celebrate a special occasion.
A new bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature this week would make balloon releases a crime.
Senate Bill 294 would amend Michigan's Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act to add a section banning the release of balloons "filled with a gas that is lighter than air," which includes helium.
Violators would be subject to a $250 fine.
The bill would not apply to balloons released for a scientific purpose, hot air balloons recaptured after their launch or hot air balloons that carry passengers in a basket.
Seven Democrat state senators introduced the legislation, which was referred to the Committee on Energy and Environment. It would have to pass the committee, full Senate and Michigan House before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could decide whether to sign it into law.