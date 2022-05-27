Bills to allow poolside bars in Michigan move forward

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Bills that would make Michigan the 25th state to allow swim-up bars that serve alcohol poolside took another step forward in the Legislature.

A Michigan Senate committee approved House Bills 5983 and 5984, which would allow poolside bars. The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is among the tourist destinations that supports the plan.

Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Frankenmuth and Democrat State Rep. John Cherry of Flint introduced the bills.

Wakeman has said Michigan's tourism industry works at a disadvantage because other Midwestern states allow swim-up bars. The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association agrees that poolside bars would be a unique experience for resorts to offer guests.

"Attracting visitors to Pure Michigan and providing flexibility for our hotel operators to offer unique experiences for guests has never been more important as the hospitality industry’s landscape continues to shift," said association president and CEO Justin Winslow. "This legislation does just that..."

The bills would require swim-up bars to serve beverages in non-breakable containers, provide lifeguards and enhance pool filtration to maintain water quality.

The bills still require approval from the full Michigan Senate before they would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who could veto them or sign them into law. Winslow called on the Legislature and Whitmer to enact the bills before summer.