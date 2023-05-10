Bills would allow Michigan criminals under age 19 to seek parole

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Bills moving through the Michigan Legislature would allow anyone who commits a crime in their teens to seek parole.

Bills would prohibit life without parole sentences for anyone age 19 and younger in Michigan. Teen offenders would be allowed to ask for their release from prison after 10 years behind bars.

Some families of crime victims say the bill does not take victims into consideration.

"What I can tell you is that is nowhere near the amount of time that we need to heal," said Crystal Grigonis, whose brother was killed in 2000.

But supporters believe it will allow teens serving life without parole sentences to get prepared for life outside of prison.

"We have to put something in there of that nature, where they would be able survive to have some type of skills, to be given some type of skills," said Leon Douglas, who served 50 years in prison.

The new bills have been submitted to the Michigan House and Senate. They would have to pass both chambers of the Legislature before they would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

As of now, 27 states along with Washington, D.C. have banned life without parole for people under the age of 18. Nine other states do not have any teenagers serving life without parole sentences.

Democrat State Rep. Amos O'Neal of Saginaw introduced part of a bill package in 2022 aimed at banning life without parole sentences for offenders age 17 or younger in Michigan.

At the time, he pointed to research showing that teenagers' minds are still developing. The 2022 bills, which did not pass, would have limited judges to a maximum 10 to 60-year prison sentenced for juvenile offenders.