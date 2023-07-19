Body camera released shows a Sterling Heights officer rescuing a drowning boy

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJRT) - Body camera footage is being released from a Sterling Heights police officer who rescued a drowning boy after he was found unresponsive in a pool.
The police say it was a family pool party where everyone was enjoying the weather and having a good time before the boy's father pulled him lifeless from the bottom of the pool.
The parents began C.P.R. before the officer arrived on the scene.
The officer flipped the kid over before giving him back blows to help create the airway.
"And then the child starts crying, loud cries," says Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. "It's a tearjerker, it's emotional, and thank god the child made it."
Chief Dwojakowski adds that there have been 10-16 officers on the road daily, which means an officer is usually within a mile of someone's house.
The Sterling Heights Fire Department began to treat the child while rushing him to the hospital for further medical attention. The Sterling Heights Police Department says the child has since been released from the hospital and is "back to his happy self."