Bomb threat closes U.S. 31 drawbridge in Charlevoix

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic on U.S. 31 over the Round Lake Channel in Charlevoix was at a standstill Thursday after someone called in a bomb threat.
Michigan State Police say the threat was received around 3 p.m. and the drawbridge was closed as a precaution. Police say they are "taking the necessary precautions to keep the community safe."
Police K-9 teams trained to sniff for explosives were called the scene while other law enforcement looked for any suspicious devices in the area.
Michigan State Police will advise when the bridge is safe to reopen.