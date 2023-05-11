Buckle Up! Michigan's 'Click It or Ticket' campaign is back

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers are reminded to buckle up as police across the state prepare for the annual "Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign.
Police agencies across Michigan will take part in enforcing the state's seat belt laws from May 15 to June 4, which includes the busy Memorial Day travel weekend.
They will be looking for people not wearing seat belts and children who aren't properly restrained in a child safety seat.
The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning administers federal funding for the annual campaign to police agencies, which schedule officers to work overtime on additional patrols specifically targeting seat belt violations.
The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute says 254 people who died in traffic crashes in 2021 were not wearing a seat belt. That is an 11.4% increase over the 228 unbelted motorists who died in 2020.
"Wearing a seat belt is the most effective thing you can do to reduce injuries and save lives -- and buckling up should be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike," said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. "It's not just the safe thing to do -- it's the law."
Michigan's seat belt usage rate dropped from 94.4% to 92.9% in three years from 2019 to 2022. The national seat belt usage rate for 2022 was 90.4%.
All Mid-Michigan counties except Bay County fell below the state average of seat belt usage in 2022.
Lapeer County had the fourth lowest seat belt usage rate among Michigan's 83 counties at just 82.6%. Arenac, Clare, Gratiot, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco and Saginaw all fell below 90%.
"As the busy summer travel season gets under way, we want to remind drivers and passengers to stay safe and wear a seat belt, every trip, every time," Bower said.
Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and any passengers age 15 and younger to wear a seat belt. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4-foot-9. Children younger than 4 must be in the back seat.
The fine for violating seat belt laws in Michigan costs $65.