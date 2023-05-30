 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday May 31st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer and Lenawee.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Campfire blamed for causing 136-acre wildfire in Northern Michigan

  • Updated
Columns of smoke and flames cross the landscape in Wexford County as part of the 136-acre Fife Lake Outlet Fire.

 Michigan Department of Natural Resources

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A backyard campfire spread into a grassy and wooded area over the weekend, causing a 136-acre wildfire, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The Fife Lake Outlet Fire escaped a fire ring behind a residence in Wexford County near Manton. The flames quickly burned through dry grass areas and a wooded area Sunday, said Bret Baker, fire supervisor in the DNR Cadillac office.

Most of the Lower Peninsula is classified as extreme wildfire danger due to a lack of rain in May. Dry conditions and a lack of humidity in the air can fuel explosive fire growth in much of the state.

"It hasn't been this dry before this early in the season," Baker said.

The homeowner put water on the campfire before going inside, but the fire was not completely extinguished. Hot embers escaped from the fire ring and caught nearby grassy areas on fire.

The DNR and Michigan State Police evacuated a nearby campground with firefighters worked to contain the flames. The DNR sent 18 firefighters to work with five local fire departments Sunday.

The U.S. Forest Service also dispatched two tanker airplanes to drop water on the fire. Crews declared the fire under control by 10 p.m. Sunday and campers were allowed back to their campsites around 11 p.m.

The DNR did not report any injuries or property loss from the Fife Lake Outlet Fire.

