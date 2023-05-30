Campfire blamed for causing 136-acre wildfire in Northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A backyard campfire spread into a grassy and wooded area over the weekend, causing a 136-acre wildfire, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The Fife Lake Outlet Fire escaped a fire ring behind a residence in Wexford County near Manton. The flames quickly burned through dry grass areas and a wooded area Sunday, said Bret Baker, fire supervisor in the DNR Cadillac office.
Most of the Lower Peninsula is classified as extreme wildfire danger due to a lack of rain in May. Dry conditions and a lack of humidity in the air can fuel explosive fire growth in much of the state.
"It hasn't been this dry before this early in the season," Baker said.
The homeowner put water on the campfire before going inside, but the fire was not completely extinguished. Hot embers escaped from the fire ring and caught nearby grassy areas on fire.
The DNR and Michigan State Police evacuated a nearby campground with firefighters worked to contain the flames. The DNR sent 18 firefighters to work with five local fire departments Sunday.
The U.S. Forest Service also dispatched two tanker airplanes to drop water on the fire. Crews declared the fire under control by 10 p.m. Sunday and campers were allowed back to their campsites around 11 p.m.
The DNR did not report any injuries or property loss from the Fife Lake Outlet Fire.