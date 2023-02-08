Civil War-era shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Historians and divers announced the discovery of a 154-year-old shipwreck on the bottom of Lake Superior on Wednesday.
The 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus sank during a storm on Sept. 14, 1869, in 600 feet of water about 40 miles northwest of Vermilion Point in Chippewa County.
The sailing ship was carrying a load of iron ore south from Marquette when the crew encountered a storm. The ship began taking on water and crew members eventually abandoned ship to a life boat.
The Nucleus sank moments later. But the ordeal was far from over for crew members struggling in the life boat.
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says the S.S. Union was sailing past and spotted the crew. However, the vessel passed by without attempting a rescue.
The schooner Worthington encountered the Nucleus crew a short time later and brought all members aboard safely. None of the sailor aboard the Nucleus died during the incident.
The shipwreck laid untouched on the bottom of Lake Superior for 154 years until the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society found it using sidescan sonar in 2021.
Historians used a remotely operated submersible to dive the wreckage in 2022 and confirm it is the Nucleus. The vessel is one of the oldest discovered along Lake Superior's Shipwreck Coast.
"This is a pretty significant shipwreck considering its age, the fact that it is a barquentine and we can’t overlook the vessel’s checkered past," said Shipwreck Society Executive Director Bruce Lynn. "The wreck site is littered with shovels too and a few dinner plates, which speaks to their work and shipboard life."
Historians say the 1869 shipwreck was Nucleus' third time landing on the lake bottom. The vessel sank twice before and was involved in a third crash on Lake Huron in 1854, which resulted in the side-wheeler S.S. Detroit sinking.
The Nucleus and its debris field remain well preserved in the frigid waters of Lake Superior 154 years later.
"The stern was intact. It had a straight back stern and then the port side also was intact. And so, I was more excited about it, because at first I thought it was totally in pieces on the bottom," said Darryl Ertel Jr., director of marine operations for the shipwreck society.