Clarkston man dies after loose wheel hits pickup truck on I-75

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A loose wheel slammed head-on into a Clarkston man's pickup truck on I-75 in Detroit on Friday afternoon, causing his death.
Michigan State Police say the 63-year-old, who investigators did not identify, was driving a pickup truck north on I-75 near the Davison Freeway when a wheel came off a vehicle traveling southbound.
The wheel flew over the median barrier, slammed through the windshield of the Clarkston man's pickup truck and collapsed the roof. He was left unconscious and his truck came to a stop against the median barrier wall.
Michigan State Police troopers broke a window on the truck to reach the driver, but he could not be pulled free due to the roof damage. Authorities used a chain to drag the truck away from the wall to access to Clarkston man.
Troopers pulled the man from his truck and started emergency medical treatment immediately. They accompanied a Detroit Fire Department ambulance as it rushed the man to an area hospital for treatment.
The Clarkston man was pronounced dead of his injuries at the hospital Friday evening.
Michigan State Police say the 34-year-old driver who lost the tire stopped and was cooperating with the investigation Friday. Investigators continue looking into how the wheel came off the southbound vehicle.
Police will forward reports about the crash to prosecutors, who will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.