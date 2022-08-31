Coast Guard rescues kayakers near Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A pair of kayakers are safe on dry land after the U.S. Coast Guard plucked them from Lake Huron near Round Island on Wednesday.
The Coast Guard received reports of two people in the water near Round Island, which is just south of Mackinac Island, and sent a small response boat to rescue them.
Coast Guardsmen brought both kayakers aboard their boat and retrieved one of the kayaks. Mackinac Marine Rescue got the other kayak out of the water.
Both kayakers, who weren't identified, were transported back to Mackinac Island.
The Mackinac Bridge nearby is reporting wind speeds of 35 to 49 mph on Wednesday. The bridge has imposed its high wind protocol for large vehicles, which requires them to receive an escort across.