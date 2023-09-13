 Skip to main content
Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Lake Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting an expansive air and water search for a boater reported missing on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the 61-year-old man was last known to be fishing about 6 miles offshore from Holland. He was reported overdue when he failed to return home by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard scoured Lake Michigan with helicopters, boat crews and a fixed wing airplane Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the missing man's 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer boat.

They covered more than 1,800 square nautical miles of Lake Michigan by Wednesday morning.

Search crews found the man's boat adrift Wednesday afternoon about 32 miles offshore from Grand Haven. However, there was no sign of the missing boater on board.

The air and water search was continuing Wednesday afternoon for the boater.

