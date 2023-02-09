Coast Guard suspends search for ice climber at Pictured Rocks

MUNISING, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for an ice climber who fell at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula.
The 31-year-old was climbing Miner's Castle with a friend around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when he fell into Lake Superior.
The U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency crews immediately launched a rescue effort. The Coast Guard dispatched an ice rescue team from Marquette and a helicopter from Traverse City.
The ice rescue team was unable to launch Tuesday due to poor weather conditions. The helicopter searched the surrounding cliffs on Tuesday evening.
A second Coast Guard helicopter from Traverse City returned Wednesday morning as daylight broke to resume the search. Neither helicopter spotting any trace of the missing climber by Wednesday evening.
The Coast Guard then decided to suspend the search.
The Coast Guard advises everyone taking part in winter activities on or near water to dress for water temperatures rather than air, carry a radio, have a locator beacon handy and share plans with someone else on shore.