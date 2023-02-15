 Skip to main content
Comfort dogs help Michigan State students recover after shootings

Lutheran Charities brought comfort dogs to Michigan State University on Tuesday to help students recover from the trauma of Monday night's mass shooting.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Resources are being made available to Spartan students in the wake of Monday's mass shooting tragedy.

Counseling is available at several residence halls on each side of the campus. Comfort dogs joined the effort on Tuesday to help students and staff cope.

Lutheran Charities brings comfort dogs to campuses to help with stress during Final Exams. On Tuesday, they helped Spartans cope with the trauma of the mass shooting.

Some of those students just graduated from Oxford High School and are experiencing an unthinkable second mass shooting.

"I'm sure that the students that were at Oxford that have now come to Michigan State, I can't even imagine what they're feeling," said Nancy Borders of Lutheran Charities. "They just have to be totally devastated."

The dogs on campus Tuesday were also deployed in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., five years ago.

