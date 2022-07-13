Consumers Energy wins reduced $130 million annual natural gas rate hike

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents who get natural gas from Consumers Energy can expect to pay about 5% more every month soon.

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a rate hike this week allowing Consumers to charge about $140 million more per year. The company initially asked for an additional $278.4 million.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office advocates for consumers in utility rate requests, said the original request from Consumers Energy would have raised natural gas rates by 12.5% per year.

The attorney general's office argued against parts of the company's request, saying that Consumers could raise enough money to provide adequate natural gas service with the reduced 5.8% rate increase.

“Michigan consumers cannot afford a double-digit energy cost increase at a time when household budgets are already strained,” said Nessel.

She said her office successfully argued that some projects Consumers wants to pay for with a larger rate increase provide questionable benefits for customers. The company also can't use natural gas rates to recover costs of the January 2019 fire at the Ray Generating Station in Macomb County.