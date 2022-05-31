Courts have lawsuits from 3 Republicans barred from ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two more Republican candidates for governor are suing to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, just days before the Michigan lineup must be settled.

James Craig filed a lawsuit Friday night in the Michigan Court of Claims while Michael Markey went to the Michigan Court of Appeals on Sunday.

Perry Johnson also didn’t make the ballot and filed a lawsuit Friday.

They were declared ineligible last week, the result of a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers. State election officials say they didn’t meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures on petitions.

Staff at the Michigan Bureau of Elections last week reported that five of the 10 Republican candidates who filed to run for governor submitted fewer than the required 15,000 signatures to make the ballot.

Elections officials determined that paid petition circulators submitted thousands of fake signatures on petitions, which the campaigns included with their filings.

The candidates want courts to order the board to put them on the ballot. They say the elections bureau should have inspected petitions line by line instead of relying on samples of petitions.