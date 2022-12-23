Currency readers available to visually impaired Michiganders at no charge

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Distinguishing currency bills and coins can be difficult for the visually impaired, but Michigan wants to make it easier for them.
Michiganders who are blind or visually impaired can apply for an audible currency reader at no charge from the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library.
The iBill Talking Banknote Identifier is a handheld device that quickly identifies whether a bill is $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100 or any denomination in the money supply. It provides information in a clear voice, pattern of tones or vibrations.
Anyone interested in receiving an audible currency reader can contact the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library by calling 1-800-992-9012 or by emailing turnerb9@michigan.gov.
Library staff members can help fill out an application for a currency reader over the phone. If approved, the device will be shipped the following day.