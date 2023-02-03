Customs agents find dolphin skull at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents made a unique find in a piece of baggage inadvertently sent to Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
An X-ray of the luggage showed a skull-shaped object in a suitcase on an international flight that had just landed. Further inspection revealed the skull belonged to a young dolphin and violated international wildlife laws.
The X-ray was a routine screening of baggage entering the U.S. Authorities from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took custody of the luggage and the dolphin skull inside.
Investigators say the traveler who owns the bag containing the skull was on a different flight. They became separated from their baggage outside the U.S., so it's not clear how the suitcase ended up in Detroit.
U.S. Customs officials pointed out that certain fish and wildlife, including dolphins, are subject to import and export restrictions. No dolphins or parts of them may be brought into or out of the U.S. without special permission.
"The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals, is prohibited," said Area Port Director Robert Larkin. "We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats."
The Office of Law Enforcement from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating how the dolphin skull ended up in Detroit and whether any criminal charges will be filed.