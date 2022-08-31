Customs agents seize over $1 million at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. (WJRT) - A U.S. citizen re-entering the country on the Blue Water Bridge is out over $1 million after allegedly failing to disclose it accurately to Customs and Border Protection agents.
The male traveler, who was not identified, was coming back to the United States with his family on the bridge into Port Huron last week after Canadian customs officials denied entry.
The traveler initially denied carrying more than $10,000 to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Officials give him a chance to amend his declaration and he revised the cash total he was carrying to $990,000.
However, agents found over $1.096 million when they inspected two safes in the man's vehicle. U.S. currency rules require travelers to report carrying more than $10,000 into or out of the country.
“There is no limit as to how much currency travelers can import or export as long as it is accurately declared to CBP,” said acting Port Director Geoffrey Stoffel.
The traveler may face criminal charges or loss of the money that allegedly wasn't disclosed properly.