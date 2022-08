GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - The two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December.

A U.S. District Court judge in Grand Rapids ruled that Barry Croft Jr. will return to court on Dec. 28 for his sentencing. Adam Fox's sentencing date is Dec. 12.

Both men were convicted on two conspiracy charges Tuesday in Grand Rapids federal court. Croft was also found guilty of an explosives charge.

They face up to life in prison.