Democrats approve Whitmer's Lowering MI Costs plan over GOP objections

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans and Democrats had their first major showdown of the new legislative term over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Lowering MI Costs tax relief plan.
The Michigan House of Representatives narrowly approved the plan on Thursday morning. It calls for ending Michigan's tax on retirement income, a large increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit and $180 payments for tax filers.
The plan also diverts hundreds of millions to the state's fund to attract large-scale developments.
But Thursday's State Senate session came to an end before the Democratic majority could introduce a vote. As Senate Democrats caucused privately on the legislation, Republicans still in the chamber adjourned the session.
Republicans criticized the bill for taking funds from the current fiscal year's revenue. That would drop the state's tax revenue below a trigger level that would have required a cut in the state's income tax rate.
Republicans have pushed to cut income taxes, because Michigan has an estimated $9 billion budget surplus. A law passed in 2015 would have required cutting the income tax rate from 4.3% down to 3.9%
Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt said Democrats voted to raise taxes without committee hearings, debate, negotiations or Republican input.
"The disrespect that was shown to House Republicans this afternoon by locking them in and denying the opportunity to debate such a consequential vote was an insult to this institution," he said.
The Whitmer administration denounced Senate Republicans for adjourning the session. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the GOP's move was "uncalled for."
"Senate Democrats were caucusing and were ready to come in and vote for this legislation, and Senate Republicans played games, stole a gavel and ran away from relief for Michigan families," Gilchrist said.
The Senate will reconvene on Tuesday and likely vote on the bill.