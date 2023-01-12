 Skip to main content
Democrats propose a repeal of Michigan's right to work law

  • Updated
  • 0

Michigan lawmakers are preparing for a political battle over the state's right to work law.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With the Michigan Legislature now in Democratic control for the first time in nearly 40 years, lawmakers are preparing for a political battle over the state's right to work law.

The state received the first look at Michigan Democrats' first outlined proposals and top priorities of the 2023-2024 term.

Michigan enacted a right to work law more than 10 years ago during former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration, when state government was under Republican control.

If Democrats repeal the law as expected, Michigan could be the first state in nearly six decades to get rid of such a law.

Republicans say the right to work law was designed to make Michigan more attractive for business. 

"The people in favor of right to work say we should not be required to pay a fee as a condition for taking a job," said University of Michigan-Flint economics professor Chris Douglas. "Perhaps right to work makes the state more attractive if an outside business is thinking of opening a factory, because it doesn't have to worry about its workers being unionized."

Democrats have said for years that the law has taken a toll on union membership. The law allows workers who aren't part of a union to reap the benefits of collective bargaining.

"People that are against right to work say, well, right to work undermines the labor union, because the labor union negotiates wage contracts for everyone," Douglas said.

Now, Lansing is gearing up for a fight, as Republicans work to preserve the law that they say has actually helped Michigan's economy and workers.

Teamsters 332 President Dan Glass stands with the repeal for more reasons than one.

"The pay is better, the benefits are better, you have processes and procedures to dispute terminations or inaccuracies in your contract," said Glass. "Without union membership we're not able to facilitate that as well as we should."

It's unclear how soon the legislation repeal will begin to make its way through the Capitol. But both sides are readying their campaigns for and against repealing the legislation.

