DNR cuts lake trout and splake limit for fishermen on northern Lake Huron

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Fishermen on northern Lake Huron will be allowed to keep fewer lake trout and splake this season.
The Michigan Natural Resources Commission cut the daily limit of both fish to only two for the area of Lake Huron around DeTour, Cedarville, St. Ignace, Mackinaw City, Cheboygan and Rogers City.
The limit can be achieved in one of the following combinations:
- Two lake trout.
- Two splake.
- One lake trout and one splake.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the change was necessary because anglers exceeded the recreational lake trout and splake harvest by over 20% in 2021.
Lake trout and splake harvests are governed by a Consent Decree signed by Michigan and other states or provinces on the Great Lakes in 2000.
The lake trout and splake fishing season continues through Sept. 30.