 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

&&

DTE Energy agrees on settlement with clean energy advocates

  • Updated
  • 0
DTE Energy

DTE Energy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy has agreed to a settlement in its Integrated Resource Plan, which could change Michigan's energy sector.

If the agreement is approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, the coal plant in Monroe, Michigan, would close by 2032, seven years before DTE's current plan.

According to Vote Solar, the plan will add 3600 megawatts of renewable energy to the power grid by 2030 and drive the acceleration of equitable clean energy solutions for DTE's customers.

DTE Energy has also agreed to distribute $38 million to organizations and programs designed to help pay energy bills and make energy upgrades to homes for families that qualify. Of the $38 million, $8 million will be set aside for programs designed to implement home readiness, energy efficiency, distributed generation and energy storage program for low-income communities.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you