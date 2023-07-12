DTE Energy agrees on settlement with clean energy advocates

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy has agreed to a settlement in its Integrated Resource Plan, which could change Michigan's energy sector.
If the agreement is approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, the coal plant in Monroe, Michigan, would close by 2032, seven years before DTE's current plan.
According to Vote Solar, the plan will add 3600 megawatts of renewable energy to the power grid by 2030 and drive the acceleration of equitable clean energy solutions for DTE's customers.
DTE Energy has also agreed to distribute $38 million to organizations and programs designed to help pay energy bills and make energy upgrades to homes for families that qualify. Of the $38 million, $8 million will be set aside for programs designed to implement home readiness, energy efficiency, distributed generation and energy storage program for low-income communities.