EF-1 tornado confirmed in Colon Wednesday night

COLON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Village of Colon is continuing to clean up after an EF-1 tornado was confirmed on Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado was an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 M.P.H.
The tornado touched down around 11:09 p.m., lasting about five minutes before ending in the Village of Sherwood in Branch County.
The National Weather Service adds that the entire path was nearly three miles long with a maximum width of 50 yards.
No injuries were reported.
We've published our event summary webpage of the July 12th Colon, MI tornado, which can be found here: https://t.co/7sR4iwFHSO— NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 14, 2023
(Photo from the NWS IWX Storm Survey in Colon, MI on July 13th, taken by meteorologist Kyle Brown) pic.twitter.com/MHqaAIBcI8