EF-1 tornado confirmed in Colon Wednesday night

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado on Wednesday night in Colon.

COLON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Village of Colon is continuing to clean up after an EF-1 tornado was confirmed on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado was an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 M.P.H.

The tornado touched down around 11:09 p.m., lasting about five minutes before ending in the Village of Sherwood in Branch County.

The National Weather Service adds that the entire path was nearly three miles long with a maximum width of 50 yards.

No injuries were reported.

