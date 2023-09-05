EGLE offering assistance to Michigan residents for well water testing

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has announced a new state-funded program to allow residents to test their well water quality.
Last year, the Michigan Legislature appropriated $5 million to provide "free" well water testing for Michigan residents who have well water.
EGLE will be working together with local health departments to make sure residents have safe drinking water.
Anyone who has a private well and wants to participate in the test can go online to michigan.gov to learn more about testing process.
Residents participating in this program will receive support from their local health department to further understand the test results and determine the necessary steps if water quality issues are detected.