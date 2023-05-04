 Skip to main content
Elderly woman from Northern Michigan reported missing and endangered

Karen Adams

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued a missing and endangered advisory for an elderly woman from rural Montmorency County.

Police say 77-year-old Karen Jean Adams was last seen leaving home in Atlanta around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a white Coat and red pants. She left her cell phone and credit cards at home, but has a small amount of cash.

Adams may be driving a 2018 silver Chevrolet Cruze with Michigan license plate EMD8870. Investigators are not sure where Adams may be heading.

She is suffering from the early stages of dementia.

Anyone who sees Adams should call 911 immediately or the Montmorency County Sheriff's Office at 989-785-4238 ext. 1.

