Elderly woman reported missing and endangered from Detroit area

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to watch for an elderly woman reported missing and endangered from the Detroit area.
Carol Lou Gerber, 83, was last seen in the area of eastbound I-96 and M-59 in Westland on Tuesday. She was supposed to meet friends at a coney island restaurant in Westland for lunch, but she never arrived.
Gerber drives a red 2019 Ford Escape with Michigan license plate BQZ420.
Family members say she often gets confused and they are concerned that she may have the onset of dementia.
Anyone who sees Gerber should dial 911 immediately or call the Westland Police Department.