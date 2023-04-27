Enbridge: Line 5 tunnel process taking too long

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A spokesperson for Canadian oil company Enbridge says the approval process for a tunnel that would house a section of its Line 5 pipeline is taking too long.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had planned an initial environmental report late this year. But it says that will now be released in spring 2025, which means a decision on building a tunnel likely won't come until 2026.
Line 5, which spans 5 miles under the Straits of Mackinac, carries oil and natural gas. Environmental advocates are concerned the pipeline could rupture and cause a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes.
Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy told news website The Center Square that the project is meant to enhance environmental protection for the Great Lakes. The company proposed the tunnel to capture any spill underground if the pipeline ever ruptured.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed lawsuits trying to have the Line 5 pipeline shut down entirely due to the environmental risks.