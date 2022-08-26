Exclusive poll: Democrats lead top Michigan races; abortion amendment popular

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A new EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 shows likely Michigan voters aren’t happy with the status quo, but they want to keep the same candidates in office.
Of the 600 likely voters polled, incumbent Democrats are leading races for Michigan governor, attorney general and secretary of state despite a majority of voters saying they are dissatisfied with Michigan’s current direction, according to the latest poll from EPIC-MRA.
Forty-five percent of those polled said they believe Michigan is on the wrong track and overwhelmingly gave the state economy negative marks with 60% saying the economy is not doing well.
The poll shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got a 51% negative job approval rating while 47% gave her positive marks. President Joe Biden got a much worse rating with 69% of those polled giving him a negative job review while 30% gave him positive ratings.
Despite the negative concerns of likely voters on the direction the state is going and the economy, Whitmer is still polling strong against her Republican opponent, Tudor Dixon.
The governor holds an 11-point lead over her opponent. Fifty percent of the likely voters polled said they intend to vote for Whitmer if the election were held today while 39% plan to vote for Dixon. The poll shows 11% of voters are undecided or did not answer on the race for governor.
The races for attorney general and secretary of state are closer with incumbents in the lead.
Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel has a 4 percentage point lead over Republican Matt DePerno -- 43% to 39% -- with 18% of those polled undecided or did not answer. That’s within the 4% margin of error.
The poll also shows 79% do not recognize Matt DePerno and only 5% have a favorable opinion of him, while Nessel has a 24% approval rating.
Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 6 percentage point lead over Republican Kristina Karamo – 44% to 38% -- with 18% of those polled undecided or did not answer.
Like the attorney general race, the poll shows 78% of likely voters don't recognize Karamo and only 6% have a favorable opinion of her. Benson has a 26% favorability rating.
The reason for the disparity may be the top issue on voters' minds. According to the poll, abortion rights are more important than the economy or education or any other issue facing the state.
Dixon has come out strongly against abortion during the campaign, saying she believes there should be no exceptions for rape or incest on ending pregnancies.
Whitmer has been a strong advocate for reproductive rights and is leading challenges to Michigan's 1931 abortion ban law in court.
The Michigan Bureau of Elections issued a report Thursday showing that a group backing a constitutional amendment to allow abortions in the state collected more than enough signatures to place the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Voters will get to decide whether to approve the amendment in November if the Board of State Canvassers ratifies the report, which the committee is expected to do on August 31. There are still legal challenges in court over the measure.
Sixty-seven percent of those polled say they would support the amendment to protect abortion rights while 24% said they would vote against it.
EPIC-MRA conducted the poll of 600 likely voters for ABC12 on Aug. 18 to 23. The poll has a margin of error of 4%.