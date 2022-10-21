Family missing from West Michigan spotted in Upper Peninsula

FREMONT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family of four reported missing from Fremont this week was spotted at a convenience store in the Upper Peninsula on Monday.

Fremont Police Chief Timothy Rodwell confirmed a sighting of Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano in the remote town of Gulliver along U.S. 2 east of Manistique.

The family was captured on a gas station surveillance camera purchasing gasoline and a food between 10:40 and 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 17. Upper Peninsula law enforcement are aware of the sighting and have joined the search.

The Ciriglianos were reported missing on Sunday -- a day before the sighting in the Upper Peninsula -- from their residence in Fremont. Police say they left their cell phones turned off, abandoned their pets and left Suzette's elderly mother alone.

Early Sunday, police say Anthony Cirigliano was exhibiting paranoid behavior before he disappeared with his family.

The Cirigliano family may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate number DJL1982. Anyone who knows where the family can be located should call 911 immediately for the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400.