Family of driver killed in Michigan air show says blown tire caused accident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - The father of a stunt driver who was killed in a Michigan air show said a blown tire led to the accident.
Neil Darnell spoke to the Associated Press about the accident last Saturday in Battle Creek that took the life of his son.
Chris Darnell, 40, was killed while racing the Shockwave jet engine-powered semi truck against two planes at the Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.
His dad, who also drives the Shockwave, said the accident happened after a tire came apart and ruptured the fuel tank on the left side of the car.
The custom-built Shockwave reaches speeds of more than 350 mph and races at airshows across the country through Darnell Racing Enterprises in Missouri.
Video taken by someone watching the air show at Battle Creek Executive Airport shows the truck catching fire before flipping down the runway.
Chris Darnell leaves behind a wife and two daughters. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise money to help support his family.