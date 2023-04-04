 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fifth student injured in the MSU shooting discharged to another facility

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU

MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – The fifth student injured in the mass shooting at Michigan State University was discharged from Sparrow Health on Tuesday.

MSU Police and Public Safety shared an update to their Twitter about the condition of the victim. 

They said that the student was in critical condition, but that they were stable when they were discharged from the hospital's care. The victim was discharged to another facility.

3 dead, 5 injured after shootings at Michigan State University
Fourth student injured in MSU mass shooting released from hospital

They are the last victim of the deadly Feb. 13 mass shooting to be discharged from Sparrow Health in Lansing. 

