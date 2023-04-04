Fifth student injured in the MSU shooting discharged to another facility

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – The fifth student injured in the mass shooting at Michigan State University was discharged from Sparrow Health on Tuesday.
MSU Police and Public Safety shared an update to their Twitter about the condition of the victim.
They said that the student was in critical condition, but that they were stable when they were discharged from the hospital's care. The victim was discharged to another facility.
They are the last victim of the deadly Feb. 13 mass shooting to be discharged from Sparrow Health in Lansing.