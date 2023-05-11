Fire danger remains very high for Lower Peninsula

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Temperatures reached the 80s with few clouds in the sky on Thursday.
But warm, dry weather like Mid-Michigan seeing this week boosts the fire risk. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire danger map shows a very high risk for nearly all of the Lower Peninsula this week.
That means wildfires can take off with little warning and spread quickly.
Before lighting any fire, residents should check whether burning is allowed by contacting their local fire department or clicking here to see the DNR's burn permit website.