First Road to Restoration clinic of the year happened in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – The state re-launched the Road to Restoration program that helps drivers with suspended licenses get back behind the wheel safely.
The first free Road to Restoration clinic of the year took place at SVRC Marketplace on Washington Avenue in Saginaw until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Expert staff work one-on-one with people during the clinics so they can learn how to get their driving privileges restored. More than 4,000 Michiganders attended the 18 clinics that took place across 11 cities in 2022.
Drivers who are eligible to attend the clinics include those who have failed to pay tickets and court fines, and those who have failed to appear in court for certain violations.
Pre-registration for the event is highly recommended. Additional details about the program are available on the Michigan government website, or by dialing 211.