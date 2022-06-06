Fisherman catches Michigan record 53-pound flathead catfish

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A fisherman set a new Michigan record by catching a 53-pound flathead catfish over Memorial Day weekend.
Lloyd Tanner of Hobart, Indiana, caught the state record 48-inch fish weighing in at 53.35 pounds on the early morning of May 29 in the St. Joseph River in Berrien County, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
He was using cut bait when he landed the monster fish.
A DNR fisheries biologist confirmed that Tanner's fish breaks the previous record set in 2014 by Dale Blakley of Niles, who caught a 46.02-inch flathead catfish that weighed in at 52 pounds from Barron Lake in Cass County.
"I've been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years," Tanner said. "What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish."
He often travels north to Michigan with friends from the Michigan Catfish Anglers Trail, which is an amateur fishing club.
"We have several fun tournaments that anyone who enjoys fishing for catfish can come out and fish," Tanner said.