Fishing, off-road trails and state parks all free in Michigan this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Outdoor fun on state land and entry to state parks is free across Michigan this weekend.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources annual Three Free weekend is June 11 and 12. No licenses or fees are required for fishing, riding on off-road vehicle trails or visiting state parks.
"We have three big reasons for you to enjoy some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities," said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. "Whether you're already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our 'Three Free' Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love."
Three Free weekend includes:
- Free Fishing Weekend, which allows anglers to catch all species of fish in season without a license. Daily catch limits and all other fishing rules still apply, however.
- Free ORV Weekend, which allows access to 4,000 miles of state maintained trails and six off-road scramble areas without a license. They include the Holly Oaks ORV Park in Oakland County.
- Free entry to Michigan's 103 state parks and recreation areas, along with free use of 1,300 state maintained boating access sites.
Michigan has offered Free Fishing Weekends since 1986 to promote the use and awareness of the state’s 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, 11,000 inland lakes and miles of rivers.
The DNR offers another Free Fishing Weekend in February to promote ice fishing and outdoor winter recreation opportunities.