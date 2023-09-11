Flags fly at half-staff in Michigan for Sept. 11 anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags are lowered to half-staff at the State Capitol in Lansing and all public buildings on Monday as Michigan honors victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation ordering all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered. Michiganders, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.
Flags should be returned to full staff on Tuesday.
On Patriot Day, we honor the Americans who lost their lives and the brave first responders who came to their aid.— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) September 11, 2023
On this somber day, let’s remember what unites us: our fundamental values of liberty and freedom, and commit to building a brighter future for our kids. pic.twitter.com/v6G4M3yVDK