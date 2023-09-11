 Skip to main content
Flags fly at half-staff in Michigan for Sept. 11 anniversary

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all flags lowered to half-staff in Michigan on Monday to honor victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags are lowered to half-staff at the State Capitol in Lansing and all public buildings on Monday as Michigan honors victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation ordering all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered. Michiganders, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Tuesday.

