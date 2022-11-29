Flags lowered on Wednesday in honor of Oxford High School shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags across Michigan should fly at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of four Oxford High School students who died in a shooting one year ago.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation ordering flags to fly at half-staff to remember the four students who died: 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.
Six other students and one teacher were injured in the shooting.
"It’s been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever," said Whitmer. "One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close."
She said all of Michigan stands behind the Oxford community as the recovery process continues.
"Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through," Whitmer said. "But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe."
Flags should be hoisted to their peak for an instant and lowered to the half-staff position. The process should be reversed in the evening before flags are lowered for the day.