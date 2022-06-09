Flint activist react to murder charge against Grand Rapids police officer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has authorized a charge of second-degree murder against Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr, who shot and killed black motorist Patrick Lyoya during a struggle in April.

Flint activist and Pastor Chris Martin said the charge of second-degree murder is a step in the right direction for the Black Lives Matter movement. But he fears that the case being tried in Kent County could unravel that progress.

"The culture of Grand Rapids is very conservative, very stoic and I just don't see how with their support of law enforcement that they are able to think critically about a case like this," Martin, who lived and worked in Grand Rapids for 18 months said.

Black community activists across Michigan have urged Becker to move the case up to the Michigan Attorney General's Office to avoid the possibility of unfairness from a jury. However, Becker declined to do so.

“Everybody thinks prosecutors are an arm or just a branch of police. And we’re not,” Becker told reporters during the press conference. “We are our own entity. We have a duty to enforce the law. We work a lot with them but we don’t work for them.”

But activists like Martin want this charge to be a message echoed across Michigan and continue to push change in communities like Genesee County

"We have a chance in Michigan least to send a message like they did in Minnesota," Martin said. "That this is not OK. It's not OK. It's not OK to kill unarmed black man. It's just not OK."

Becker said Schurr turned himself in and was scheduled to make a court appearance sometime Friday.