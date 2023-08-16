Forest fire burns rugged area of U.P. near Paradise

WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and several local fire departments are trying to douse a large forest fire in a remote area of the Upper Peninsula.

The Goose Marsh Fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Chippewa County's Whitefish Township. Flames have consumed about 35 acres of pine forest between Whitefish Point and the small town of Paradise.

The DNR says firefighters contained the flames by Wednesday afternoon and no structures are threatened. However, the rugged sandy forest terrain limits access for firefighters to completely extinguish the flames.

Fire crews are relying on bulldozers, water tankers and ATVs access the burn area. Two Chippewa County fire departments were working with DNR crews to put out the fire.

Investigators were working to determine what sparked the fire on Wednesday.