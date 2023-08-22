Four people arrested related to Monday's Amber Alert

LIVONIA, Mich. (WJRT) - The Livonia Police Department announced that four people have been arrested related to Monday's Amber Alert.

Livonia Police Capt. Gregory Yon said twins Matthew and Montana Bridges were reported missing around 10:10 p.m. Sunday from the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road in Livonia.

He said a woman, who he could not identify, left the babies with two friends at the hotel and they were gone when she returned.

Police say the twins were dropped off at the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct 12 hours later around 10:45 a.m. Monday. The babies were taken to an area hospital for an evaluation and both were listed in good condition Monday morning.

Livonia Police add that the case will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.