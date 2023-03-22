Fourth student injured in MSU mass shooting released from hospital

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A fourth student who was injured during the mass shooting at Michigan State University has been discharged from the hospital.
MSU police shared an update on Wednesday on the conditions of the two students still hospitalized from the shooting that occurred on Feb. 13 on the MSU campus.
One student who was previously in fair condition has now been discharged. Four of the five students injured in the shooting have now been released.
Officials said that the remaining victim at Sparrow Hospital is in critical condition.