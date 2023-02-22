Fourth victim of Michigan State University shootings improving

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Only one of five Michigan State University students wounded in the Feb. 13 shootings remained in critical condition nine days later.

The MSU Police and Public Safety Department announced Wednesday that a third injured student was upgraded to serious but stable condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. A fourth student was listed in fair condition.

Three students died in the attack and five were hospitalized in critical condition immediately afterward.

Funeral services concluded Tuesday for the three students who died in the shootings at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. Arielle Anderson's family held her funeral at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit.

Funeral services took place on Saturday for Brian Fraser of Grosse Point and Alexandria Verner of Clawson.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that she plans to deliver tributes to 25 law enforcement agencies, 911 dispatchers and Sparrow Hospital medical professionals who helped with the shooting response.

Police came from across Michigan to assist the MSU Police and Public Safety Department during the search for the gunman. A tip lead to police to his location in Lansing and he killed himself before authorities could arrest him.

Whitmer thanked everyone involved in responding to emergency calls on Feb. 13 helped secure the MSU campus and treat the five injured victims.

"Officers answered the call from hours away and put their lives on the line to secure campus and so many off-duty nurses and doctors showed up to Sparrow to volunteer that they had to turn people away," Whitmer said. "These Michiganders are the best of us and their heroism deserves recognition."

Tributes will be presented to the following agencies and organizations:

Sparrow Hospital

Ingham County 911 Central Dispatch

Michigan State University Police

Michigan State Police

Mason Police Department

Williamston Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff Department

Leslie Police Department

East Lansing Police Department

Lansing Police Department

Lansing Township Police Department

Meridian Township Police Department

Eaton County Sheriff's Office

Livingston County Sheriff's Office

Clinton County Special Operations Team

Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Auburn Hills Police Department

East Lansing Fire Department

Lansing Fire Department

Lansing Township Fire Department

Meridian Township Fire Department

Williamston Fire Department

Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Marshals Service

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

U.S. Border Patrol

"Together, we will support the MSU community and tackle gun violence, which is a top public safety and public health priority," Whitmer said. "I look forward to working with our first responders and health care professionals to pursue commonsense reform and save lives."