Fourth victim of Michigan State University shootings improving

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AS WINTRY MIX
CONTINUES...

WEATHER...

* A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue
between the I-69 and M-59 corridors through the early
afternoon. Snow and sleet are expected to be the primary
precipitation types closer to the I-69 corridor, with freezing
rain and sleet closer to the M-59 corridor. Snow may also
occasionally mix in at times closer to the M-59 corridor.

* Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where
the heaviest snowfall occurs. Snow and sleet accumulation will
generally remain under 1 inch through 3 PM, although locally
higher amounts will be possible closer to I-69.

* Ice accretion up to one tenth of an inch will be possible
through 3 PM, with locally higher amounts possible. Accretion
will be most prevalent on elevated surfaces, but will become
increasingly common on untreated roadways, bridges, exit ramps,
overpasses, and other untreated surfaces such as sidewalks and
parking lots.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph.

* Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32
degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Moderate icing and snow may lead to slippery roads
particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. Treated
roads may become difficult to travel in areas where heavier ice
accretion rates and snow accumulation occur.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Fourth victim of Michigan State University shootings improving

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State University shooting scene

Police from several agencies respond to an active shooter incident at Michigan State University.

Telecommunicator Jessica Young of Genesee County 911 reacts to dispatcher Aimee Barajas

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Only one of five Michigan State University students wounded in the Feb. 13 shootings remained in critical condition nine days later.

The MSU Police and Public Safety Department announced Wednesday that a third injured student was upgraded to serious but stable condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. A fourth student was listed in fair condition.

Three students died in the attack and five were hospitalized in critical condition immediately afterward.

Funeral services concluded Tuesday for the three students who died in the shootings at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. Arielle Anderson's family held her funeral at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit.

Funeral services took place on Saturday for Brian Fraser of Grosse Point and Alexandria Verner of Clawson.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that she plans to deliver tributes to 25 law enforcement agencies, 911 dispatchers and Sparrow Hospital medical professionals who helped with the shooting response.

Police came from across Michigan to assist the MSU Police and Public Safety Department during the search for the gunman. A tip lead to police to his location in Lansing and he killed himself before authorities could arrest him.

Whitmer thanked everyone involved in responding to emergency calls on Feb. 13 helped secure the MSU campus and treat the five injured victims.

"Officers answered the call from hours away and put their lives on the line to secure campus and so many off-duty nurses and doctors showed up to Sparrow to volunteer that they had to turn people away," Whitmer said. "These Michiganders are the best of us and their heroism deserves recognition."

Tributes will be presented to the following agencies and organizations:

  • Sparrow Hospital
  • Ingham County 911 Central Dispatch
  • Michigan State University Police
  • Michigan State Police
  • Mason Police Department
  • Williamston Police Department
  • Ingham County Sheriff Department
  • Leslie Police Department
  • East Lansing Police Department
  • Lansing Police Department
  • Lansing Township Police Department
  • Meridian Township Police Department
  • Eaton County Sheriff's Office
  • Livingston County Sheriff's Office
  • Clinton County Special Operations Team
  • Oakland County Sheriff's Office
  • Auburn Hills Police Department
  • East Lansing Fire Department
  • Lansing Fire Department
  • Lansing Township Fire Department
  • Meridian Township Fire Department
  • Williamston Fire Department
  • Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • U.S. Marshals Service
  • U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
  • U.S. Border Patrol

"Together, we will support the MSU community and tackle gun violence, which is a top public safety and public health priority," Whitmer said. "I look forward to working with our first responders and health care professionals to pursue commonsense reform and save lives."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you