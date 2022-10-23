Fremont family found safe in Wisconsin

FREMONT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family reported missing last week from Fremont in West Michigan has been found safe in Wisconsin.
The Fremont Police Department says authorities made contact with the Cirigliano family in Steven's Point, Wisconsin around 11 a.m. Sunday. All four members were interviewed and determined to be safe.
The Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano were reported missing on Oct. 16. Police say Anthony exhibited paranoid behavior and called police that evening, saying he needed police protection and people were after them.
The Ciriglianos abandoned their pets at home and left a family member who requires around-the-clock care unattended when they disappeared. Their cell phones all were turned off.
The family was seen on a gas station security camera in the remote Upper Peninsula town of Gulliver along U.S. 2 east of Manistique on Oct. 17. They continued traveling west into Northern Wisconsin, where they were spotted in Stevens Point.
Fremont Police say the family continues to believe that people are after them, but the elements of the investigation do no meet the criteria for protective custody.
A family member that requires full-time care is being taken care of by other family members.
Fremont police say the investigation is closed and the Ciriglianos will be allowed to continue their travels. Investigators thanked the public and individuals who called in tips and shared information to help locate the family.